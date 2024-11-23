Joseph Gebbia Sells 214,285 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $28,088,477.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,876.68. The trade was a 95.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $1,596,322.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Joseph Gebbia sold 42,719 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $5,403,099.12.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $137.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.38 and a 1 year high of $170.10.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 6,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter worth $30,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABNB. Citigroup raised their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Airbnb from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.97.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

