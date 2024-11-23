JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Mendel Capital Management LLC

Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.2% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $1,185,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 375,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 44,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 2,379,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,238,000 after purchasing an additional 46,551 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.31.

NYSE:JPM opened at $248.56 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $152.71 and a 1 year high of $249.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

