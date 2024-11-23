JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.4% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 76,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,208,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 12,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% in the third quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 18,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.3% during the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Oppenheimer lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.31.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $248.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $699.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $152.71 and a 1 year high of $249.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.76.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

