KBC Group NV Acquires 368 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 33.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Diodes were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 130.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,744,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,782,000 after acquiring an additional 988,671 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $922,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 3rd quarter valued at $680,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Diodes by 9.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Diodes by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Diodes

In other news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 1,900 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $132,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,086.35. The trade was a 3.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $91,787.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,660.48. This trade represents a 4.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,172 shares of company stock valued at $295,249 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diodes Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Diodes stock opened at $61.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.44 and a beta of 1.32. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.71 and a 12-month high of $86.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIOD. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Diodes from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Diodes from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

Featured Articles

