KBC Group NV Acquires 529 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HP. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 13.1% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 188,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 21,852 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter worth $642,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter valued at $837,000. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,274,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Shares of HP opened at $36.05 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.46 and a 12 month high of $44.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.40.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $693.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

