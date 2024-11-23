KBC Group NV Buys Shares of 2,249 Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK)

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RBRK. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rubrik in the third quarter worth $192,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rubrik in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rubrik during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rubrik in the second quarter valued at $242,000.

In other news, CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $1,259,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 362,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,265,017.10. The trade was a 6.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $59,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 423,060 shares in the company, valued at $16,668,564. The trade was a 0.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 491,312 shares of company stock valued at $17,657,062 over the last three months.

Shares of RBRK opened at $51.19 on Friday. Rubrik, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.34 and a 12-month high of $51.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.82.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $204.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rubrik, Inc. will post -8.04 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RBRK shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Rubrik from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Rubrik from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Rubrik from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Rubrik from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Rubrik from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

