KBC Group NV Has $71,000 Stock Position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 64.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 25,920.5% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 1,674,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,728 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,410,000 after acquiring an additional 17,177 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 15.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 274,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,347,000 after acquiring an additional 35,818 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 1,119.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,886,000 after acquiring an additional 90,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:POWL opened at $289.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $260.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.56. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.05 and a 52 week high of $364.98.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.62%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James W. Mcgill sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.84, for a total value of $1,226,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,214.40. The trade was a 40.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.74, for a total value of $1,738,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 677,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,512,131.10. This trade represents a 0.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,600 shares of company stock worth $15,906,386. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

