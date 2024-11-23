Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Purchased by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kemper by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,429,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,115,000 after acquiring an additional 30,882 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in Kemper by 2.8% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 741,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,010,000 after buying an additional 19,982 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Kemper by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 623,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,012,000 after purchasing an additional 246,184 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Kemper by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 568,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,741,000 after buying an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Kemper by 12.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 515,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,919,000 after acquiring an additional 57,979 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMPR opened at $71.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Kemper Co. has a one year low of $42.32 and a one year high of $72.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.83 and its 200-day moving average is $61.71.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.28. Kemper had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

A number of analysts recently commented on KMPR shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kemper in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Kemper from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Kemper from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Kemper from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

