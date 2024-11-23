Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, HC Wainwright Analyst Says

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 242.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Kura Oncology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

Shares of NASDAQ KURA opened at $10.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.47, a current ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.76. Kura Oncology has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $24.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Kura Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Kura Oncology during the second quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Kura Oncology in the third quarter worth about $215,000.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

