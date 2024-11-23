Lion Copper and Gold Corp. to Receive $5 Million Funding for Yerington Nevada Copper Project**

On November 19, 2024, Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (the “Registrant”) announced in a press release that it is set to receive additional funding of US$5,000,000 for its copper project in Yerington, Nevada. This funding is to be provided through an amended earn-in agreement.

The company’s copper project, based in Yerington, Nevada, stands to benefit significantly from this infusion of capital. The detailed information related to this agreement can be found in the press release dated November 19, 2024, which is attached to the current report as Exhibit 99.1.

As described in General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the content of Item 7.01, including details of the press release, is considered “furnished” rather than “filed” under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Consequently, this information is not to be incorporated by reference into any registration statement or similar document filed under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act unless specifically noted otherwise.

The information contained in Item 7.01 is not indicative of the materiality of any details in the Form 8-K report, which is necessitated solely for satisfying the Regulation FD requirements.

Additionally, the report includes an exhibit of the news release dated November 19, 2024, available as Exhibit 99.1. Moreover, a Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document) is also included as Exhibit 104.

By virtue of this announcement, Lion Copper and Gold Corp. is positioned to further develop and enhance its copper project in Yerington, Nevada, thanks to the financial support now secured through the amended earn-in agreement.

Quaterra Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Groundhog and Quaterra’s Yerington Copper projects. The company was founded on May 11, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

