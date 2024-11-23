LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.14.

RAMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark decreased their target price on LiveRamp from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $30.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.03. LiveRamp has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $42.66. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 613.80 and a beta of 0.96.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.16 million. LiveRamp had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 1.25%. LiveRamp’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 5,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $149,982.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 73,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,491.72. The trade was a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $100,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,951,106.99. The trade was a 3.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,538 shares of company stock worth $495,471 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 4,575.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 187.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 44.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

