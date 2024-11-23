MAI Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

MAI Capital Management lessened its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,464 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management owned approximately 0.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 3.9% in the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 2.6% during the second quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 21,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 1.0% during the second quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 66,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS PAPR opened at $36.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

