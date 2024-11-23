MAI Capital Management Has $459,000 Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

MAI Capital Management lessened its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 30,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,169,000 after purchasing an additional 16,245 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 3.3% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 30,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,861,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CW. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $334.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $304.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $412.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.40.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, VP John C. Watts sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total value of $148,134.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,997.65. This trade represents a 8.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

CW stock opened at $370.76 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $209.01 and a 1 year high of $393.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.83.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 7.95%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.