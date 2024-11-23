MAI Capital Management Has $501,000 Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

MAI Capital Management decreased its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,378 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,066,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,280,000 after acquiring an additional 33,657 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Sanofi by 19.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,594,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,232 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 113.8% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,943,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,092 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sanofi by 8.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,252,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,803,000 after purchasing an additional 246,224 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 26.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,214,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,950,000 after purchasing an additional 673,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Performance

SNY opened at $48.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.15. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $45.22 and a 1 year high of $58.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.35. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Sanofi’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNY. Citigroup raised Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

