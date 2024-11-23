MAI Capital Management Has $557,000 Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

MAI Capital Management cut its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 150,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,315,000 after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 175.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 16,872 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

HDV opened at $120.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.17 and a fifty-two week high of $121.23.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

