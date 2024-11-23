MAI Capital Management Reduces Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

MAI Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.9% during the second quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DTE opened at $124.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.66 and a 200-day moving average of $119.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $102.17 and a 12 month high of $131.66. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.46.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

