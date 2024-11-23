MAI Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

MAI Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 3.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Coast Investments LLC grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 5.1% in the third quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor Trading Up 4.7 %

NYSE:FND opened at $112.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.24, a PEG ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.16. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.06 and a 1 year high of $135.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.09 and a 200-day moving average of $108.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 9.69%. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, October 25th. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.37.

Get Our Latest Report on FND

About Floor & Decor

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.