MAI Capital Management Sells 258 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

MAI Capital Management lessened its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 309.9% during the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $58,000.

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $77.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.61. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.12 and a 1 year high of $85.04.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

