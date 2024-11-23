MAI Capital Management Sells 395 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

MAI Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 16.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 26,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 225.1% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $471.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Redburn Atlantic lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $450.00.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $487.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $466.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $435.59. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $391.84 and a 12 month high of $499.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 24.38%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.59, for a total transaction of $1,249,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,380,259.85. This represents a 18.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 13,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total value of $6,364,204.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,726,367.25. This represents a 37.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,984 shares of company stock valued at $12,230,877 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

