MAI Capital Management Sells 947 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

MAI Capital Management lowered its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SMCI. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 63,634.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 916,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,629,000 after purchasing an additional 915,058 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 345,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 164.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 150,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,599,000 after purchasing an additional 93,569 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 1,169.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 134,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,077,000 after purchasing an additional 124,062 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 511.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 131,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,035,000 after purchasing an additional 110,308 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $33.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $122.90.

SMCI has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $67.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $65.00 to $37.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.89.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

