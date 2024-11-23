Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

MARPS opened at $4.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.24. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $6.50.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 68.94% and a return on equity of 74.22%.

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

