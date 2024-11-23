Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Sells 631 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.9% of Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.31.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $248.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.14 and a 200 day moving average of $211.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $152.71 and a 1-year high of $249.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

