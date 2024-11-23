MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. Takes $136,000 Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.2% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 375,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 44,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 2,379,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,238,000 after purchasing an additional 46,551 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Baird R W lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.31.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.6 %
NYSE JPM opened at $248.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $152.71 and a one year high of $249.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.10.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.82%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Tesla Investors Continue to Profit From the Trump Trade
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- MicroStrategy’s Stock Dip vs. Coinbase’s Potential Rally
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Netflix Ventures Into Live Sports, Driving Stock Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.