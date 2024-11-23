monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Purchased by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $5,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of monday.com by 11.8% in the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 55,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,531,000 after buying an additional 5,912 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of monday.com by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 60,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,898,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of monday.com by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get monday.com alerts:

monday.com Price Performance

NASDAQ MNDY opened at $284.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 694.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.31. monday.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $170.00 and a 12 month high of $324.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $282.14 and a 200-day moving average of $250.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.24. monday.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $251.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. monday.com’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Capital One Financial started coverage on monday.com in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on monday.com from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.81.

Get Our Latest Report on MNDY

monday.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.