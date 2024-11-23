MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Bought by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter valued at $1,860,000. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its stake in MongoDB by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 53,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,000 after acquiring an additional 24,827 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in MongoDB by 327.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in MongoDB by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after acquiring an additional 14,323 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,319 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.92, for a total transaction of $377,128.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,744 shares in the company, valued at $25,087,764.48. The trade was a 1.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total transaction of $77,387.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 33,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,000. This represents a 0.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,034,249 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDB has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on MongoDB from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.54.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $332.50 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.74 and a 12 month high of $509.62. The company has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.10 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $278.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $478.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.03 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

