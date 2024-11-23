Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 8,176 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 137.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,128 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,176 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 214.7% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 233,913 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $49,199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 876.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,576 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 19,367 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,800,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at about $679,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of TFX stock opened at $191.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $226.07 and its 200 day moving average is $222.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $185.66 and a 12 month high of $257.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.11. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $764.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 27.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TFX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Teleflex from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Teleflex from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TFX

Teleflex Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.