Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 62.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth $43,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.46.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $63.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.86. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.09 and a 1-year high of $69.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.61.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently -182.17%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

