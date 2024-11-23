Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,524 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Maximus by 12.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,557 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,208,839 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $520,922,000 after buying an additional 145,983 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 52,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Maximus in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Maximus during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.56, for a total transaction of $126,159.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,841.52. The trade was a 17.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

MMS opened at $73.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.04. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.90 and a twelve month high of $93.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 25.16%.

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

