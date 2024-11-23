Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.07 Million Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 11.1% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 39,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 466.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 18,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,819,000 after buying an additional 15,262 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TYL. Evercore ISI raised Tyler Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $701.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $642.62.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.82, for a total transaction of $3,786,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,436,500. The trade was a 7.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.41, for a total transaction of $1,561,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,699.50. This represents a 17.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,600 shares of company stock worth $16,412,595 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $609.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.57, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.77. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $397.80 and a 52-week high of $631.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $594.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $550.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $543.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

