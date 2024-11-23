Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.29 Million Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Tenable worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tenable in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $114,056.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 281,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,464,145.92. This represents a 0.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 5,673 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $236,847.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,150.75. This trade represents a 12.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,307 shares of company stock worth $920,880. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $42.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -83.31 and a beta of 0.83. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.79.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TENB shares. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Tenable from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.81.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

