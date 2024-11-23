Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.47 Million Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,209 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in G. CWM LLC lifted its position in Genpact by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 4,717.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Genpact by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Genpact by 221.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of G opened at $46.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $30.23 and a one year high of $47.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 16.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Genpact from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Genpact from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Get Our Latest Report on G

About Genpact

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.