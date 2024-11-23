Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.69 Million Stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Autoliv by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 133.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 14.0% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in Autoliv by 13.6% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Autoliv in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALV shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Autoliv from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.77.

Autoliv Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ALV stock opened at $98.87 on Friday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.51 and a 52-week high of $129.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.56 and its 200-day moving average is $104.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.16). Autoliv had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

