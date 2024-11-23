Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,478 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 39.8% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of ADM opened at $53.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $48.92 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.55.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $10,298,438.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,047,857.10. This represents a 39.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 219,348 shares of company stock worth $13,296,833 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.