Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth $61,327,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,828,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $461,930,000 after acquiring an additional 579,300 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 779,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,523,000 after acquiring an additional 347,877 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,683,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,695,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $449,175,000 after purchasing an additional 170,464 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.70.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $83.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.36. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $81.45 and a twelve month high of $107.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.08.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.05%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.58%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.