Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,814 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of GXO Logistics worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 37.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

NYSE GXO opened at $60.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.55. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $63.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.69.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

