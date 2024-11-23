Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,594 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Exponent worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Exponent in the first quarter valued at $25,904,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exponent by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,286,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,153,000 after buying an additional 291,047 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exponent by 6.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,640,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,414,000 after buying an additional 284,179 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the second quarter worth about $22,050,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $98.04 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.70 and a 52-week high of $115.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.31 and a 200 day moving average of $102.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,039 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $100,076.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,494.72. The trade was a 15.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.60, for a total transaction of $1,464,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,445,613.20. This trade represents a 14.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,339 shares of company stock valued at $3,103,065. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Exponent in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

