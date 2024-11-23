Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,048 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 2,229.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 855,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,502,000 after buying an additional 818,838 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 33.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 483,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after acquiring an additional 120,902 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 598.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 90,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 77,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 196,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,735,000 after purchasing an additional 54,539 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VNO. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.07.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $42.42 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $21.16 and a 1-year high of $46.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of -146.28 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.58.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $443.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.07 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 0.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

