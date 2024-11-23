Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 247 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,760 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 2.5% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 607,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,160,000 after purchasing an additional 15,012 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in ANSYS by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 603,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,259,000 after buying an additional 44,605 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in ANSYS by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 522,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,985,000 after buying an additional 22,836 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 518,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,299,000 after acquiring an additional 16,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 423,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.50.

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $350.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 54.01, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $327.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.81 and a twelve month high of $364.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total transaction of $47,668.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,404.30. This trade represents a 4.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ANSYS

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.