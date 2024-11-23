Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 347 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Atkore by 445.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Atkore in the second quarter worth $57,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Atkore by 895.7% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Atkore by 63.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Atkore by 829.9% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $89.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.93. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 2.13. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.01 and a twelve month high of $194.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Atkore’s payout ratio is presently 8.99%.

ATKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Atkore from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Atkore from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lowered Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Atkore from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,290.30. The trade was a 1.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

