Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 491 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 22,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 22,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 12,654 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 554.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 55,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 47,218 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter worth about $1,010,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 240.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at LeMaitre Vascular

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $380,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,148.66. The trade was a 62.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMAT. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LMAT

LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

Shares of LMAT opened at $107.97 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a one year low of $51.70 and a one year high of $108.09. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 59.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.48 and a 200-day moving average of $86.61.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $54.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

(Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.