Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 977 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,569 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 5.3% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 188,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,771,000 after purchasing an additional 66,487 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 8.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 31,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 464,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,993,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PHM shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on PulteGroup from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

NYSE PHM opened at $129.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.77. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.59 and a 12-month high of $149.47. The company has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 16.64%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 6.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. The trade was a 29.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

