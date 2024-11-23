Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 41.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 140,227 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.6% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 27,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 79.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period.

BLMN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.50 and a beta of 2.04. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $30.13.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Bloomin’ Brands had a positive return on equity of 62.18% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -872.73%.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

