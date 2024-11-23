Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 86.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 834.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Down 0.9 %

ACHC opened at $38.23 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.50 and a 1 year high of $87.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $815.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACHC shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $76.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

