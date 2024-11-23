Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELF. Natixis purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $533,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth about $929,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 1,153.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 87,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,093,000 after purchasing an additional 80,242 shares during the period. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,801,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $3,210,395.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,465,883.20. This represents a 18.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $126.42 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.50 and a fifty-two week high of $221.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.34, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.78.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.43 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. B. Riley reduced their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $184.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.53.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

