Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 10,199 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,199 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $5,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Equity Residential by 482.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,153,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $496,040,000 after buying an additional 5,925,177 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1,459.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,949,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,494 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 679.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 594,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,528,000 after purchasing an additional 518,424 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,676,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,245,000 after purchasing an additional 475,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,267,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,279,095,000 after purchasing an additional 381,236 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $75.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.03. Equity Residential has a one year low of $56.05 and a one year high of $78.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.66%.

EQR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

