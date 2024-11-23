Natixis Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 159,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,798 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4,884.2% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 440.5% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

WY opened at $31.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day moving average is $30.79. The stock has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $26.73 and a twelve month high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 108.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus upgraded Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Albert Monaco bought 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. This trade represents a 80.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Calvin O’rourke bought 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $249,678.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,680.72. This represents a 79.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

