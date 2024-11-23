Natixis Advisors LLC Has $4.84 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $4,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 134.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 118.5% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 7,712 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 60.6% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 17,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at about $233,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $55.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $51.68 and a 12-month high of $60.63.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

