Natixis Advisors LLC Has $5.10 Million Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $5,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 181.8% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 101.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPAM opened at $245.27 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.43 and a 52-week high of $317.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.63 and its 200-day moving average is $198.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.46.

EPAM Systems announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,132. This trade represents a 3.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price target for the company. Itau BBA Securities raised EPAM Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.20.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

