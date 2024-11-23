Natixis Advisors LLC Has $5.32 Million Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $5,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 47.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 47.8% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EVRG shares. Mizuho started coverage on Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Evergy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Evergy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group upgraded Evergy to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Evergy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

EVRG opened at $64.26 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.04 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.44 and a 200-day moving average of $57.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.16%.

In related news, EVP Kevin E. Bryant sold 48,141 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $3,029,513.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62.93. This trade represents a 100.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 9,236 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $550,742.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,132.75. The trade was a 21.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,777,059. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

