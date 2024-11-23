Natixis Advisors LLC Has $5.42 Million Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $5,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of L. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Loews by 453.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 15,102 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 349,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,088,000 after acquiring an additional 47,013 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,296 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 13,747 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Loews during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Loews Stock Performance

L opened at $86.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.82. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $67.20 and a 1 year high of $86.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Loews Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Loews

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.32%.

In other Loews news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 1,087 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $88,460.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,737.24. The trade was a 17.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total value of $2,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 461,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,751,338.90. This trade represents a 5.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,587 shares of company stock worth $17,586,460 in the last ninety days. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

L has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Loews from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Loews from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Loews to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

